Protest leaders said the military is trying to break up the protest site

Members of Sudanese alliance of opposition and protest groups chant slogans outside an office block during the first day of a strike, as tensions mounted with the country's military rulers over the transition to democracy, in Members of Sudanese alliance of opposition and protest groups chant slogans outside an office block during the first day of a strike, as tensions mounted with the country's military rulers over the transition to democracy, in Khartoum, Sudan May 28, 2019., Sudan May 28, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Khartoum: Update:

Two shot dead as Sudan forces try to disperse sit in: doctors committee.

Thousands block roads in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman - Reuters witness

Thousands of Sudanese protesters blocked roads with stones and burning tyres in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, on Monday as security forces tried to disperse a protest camp in the capital, a Reuters witness said.

The witness said there were no security forces in the area as young men and women blocked main streets and side roads across Omdurman, which sits on the other side of the Nile river from Khartoum.

Sudan military rulers use force to disperse sit-in: protest group

Sudan's ruling military council on Monday used force in a bid to break up a long-running sit-in outside the Khartoum army headquarters, one of the main protest groups said.

"Now an attempt is taking place to disperse the sit-in at the headquarters of the people's armed forces by force by the military council," said a short statement from the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group which spearheaded nationwide protests that started in December.

A witness living in the Burri neighbourhood in east Khartoum said he could "hear the sound of gunfire and I see a plume of smoke rising from the area of the sit-in."

Another resident of the area, which is near the sit-in, said he had seen forces in "police uniform" trying to expel the demonstrators.

The SPA said it amounted to a "bloody massacre", and called on Sudanese to take part in "total civil disobedience" to topple the military council and for people for take to the streets to protest.

One person killed

Explosions and machine gunfire were heard in Sudan's capital early Monday, and troops blocked roads in an apparent move against a sit-in camp where protesters have demanded an end to military rule.

An Associated Press journalist saw smoke rising from the area early Monday and civilians being detained.

Protest leaders said the military is trying to break up the protest site, and urged supporters to come to the area. The Sudan Doctors' Association said at least one person was killed early Monday.

The sit-in has lasted weeks as civilians and military officials argue over the makeup of a transitional government.

The military overthrew longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April after mass protests against his 30-year rule.

Tens of thousands of protesters have been camped outside the military's headquarters, the epicenter of Sudan's uprising that led to the military overthrow of al-Bashir.

The protesters are calling for "limited military representation" in a sovereign council that would lead the country as it transitions to civilian rule over three years.