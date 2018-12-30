Dolores O’Riordan (46): January 15 Her urgent, powerful voice helped make Irish rock band The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s. Image Credit: WireImage View as slideshow 1 of 31

George HW Bush (94): November 30. His US presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but plummeted in the throes of a weak economy. Image Credit: AFP 2 of 31

Madiha Yousri (97): May 30. The Egyptian actress was known for her iconic, classical romance roles in the heyday of Egypt’s cinema. Image Credit: Supplied 3 of 31

Bernardo Bertolucci (77): November 26. This Italian filmmaker won Oscars with The Last Emperor and his Last Tango in Paris enthralled the world. Image Credit: Supplied 4 of 31

Kate Spade (55): June 5. The fashion designer known all over the world for her sleek handbags, apparently committed suicide. Image Credit: Supplied 5 of 31

Paul Allen (65): October 15. He co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates before becoming a billionaire philanthropist. Image Credit: Supplied 6 of 31

Anthony Bourdain (61): June 8. The celebrity chef and citizen of the world inspired millions to share his delight in food and the bonds it created. Image Credit: Supplied 7 of 31

Charles Aznavour (94): October 1. The prolific French crooner, actor and diplomat was often compared to the legendary Frank Sinatra. Image Credit: Supplied 8 of 31

Emily Nasrallah (87): March 13. The Lebanese feminist author focused on issues such as bigotry against women and horrors of civil war. Image Credit: Supplied 9 of 31

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (93): August 16. The former prime minister is credited for giving Hindu nationalism a soft face with his pan-India acceptability. Image Credit: Supplied 10 of 31

Ingvar Kamprad (91): January 27 As founder of Sweden’s IKEA, he turned a small-scale mail order business into a furniture empire. Image Credit: Supplied 11 of 31

Gamil Ratib (92): September 19. An award-winning Franco-Egyptian actor, his roles as villain or aristocrat made him a household name in the Arab world. Image Credit: Supplied 12 of 31

Anita Shreve (71): March 29. The best-selling novelist explored how women responded to crises past and present in her native New England. Image Credit: Supplied 13 of 31

V.S. Naipaul (85): August 11. The Nobel laureate documented the migrations of people and the unravelling of the British Empire. Image Credit: Supplied 14 of 31

Morgan Tsvangirai (65): February 14. Zimbabwe’s veteran opposition leader who for years was the most potent challenger to longtime ruler Robert Mugabe. Image Credit: Supplied 15 of 31

Burt Reynolds (82): September 6. This American actor, a mustachioed megastar, first strutted on screen more than half a century ago. Image Credit: Supplied 16 of 31

Winnie Mandela (81): April 2. She was Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife and an anti-apartheid activist whose reputation was sullied by scandal. Image Credit: Supplied 17 of 31

M. Karunanidhi (94): August 7. The actor and five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu state was one of the dominant figures in southern India. Image Credit: Supplied 18 of 31

Rev. Billy Graham (99): February 21. He changed American religious life through his preachings, becoming the most widely heard Christian evangelist. Image Credit: Supplied 19 of 31

John McCain (81): August 25. A former prisoner of war in Vietnam, he ran for US president in 2008 as a self-styled maverick Republican. Image Credit: Supplied 20 of 31

Barbara Bush (92): April 17. Her lack of pretence made her more popular at times than her husband, former US president George HW Bush. Image Credit: 21 of 31

Sergio Marchionne (66): July 25. A charismatic and demanding CEO who engineered two turnarounds to save carmakers Fiat and Chrysler. Image Credit: Supplied 22 of 31

Hubert de Givenchy (91): March 12. The French fashion designer founded the house of Givenchy in the 1950s, that later went on to acquire global fame. Image Credit: Supplied 23 of 31

Kofi Annan (80): August 18. The Ghanaian diplomat had served as the seventh secretary-general of the United Nations. Image Credit: Supplied 24 of 31

Avicii (28): April 20. The Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ had massive success on US pop radio. Image Credit: Supplied 25 of 31

Julian Walker (89): July 7. This British emissary single-handedly mapped the UAE’s borders during the days of the Trucial States. Image Credit: Supplied 26 of 31

Stan Lee (95): November 12. The creative dynamo revolutionised comic books and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk. Image Credit: Supplied 27 of 31

Asma Jahangir (66): February 11. One of Pakistan’s most prominent rights activists and lawyers died of a heart attack. Image Credit: Supplied 28 of 31

Sridevi (54): February 24. Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and 1990s, who redefined stardom for actresses in India, died of accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel. Image Credit: Supplied 29 of 31

Stephen Hawking (76): March 14. A theoretical physicist and best-selling author whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralysed by disease. Image Credit: Supplied 30 of 31