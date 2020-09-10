Work on a vaccine assembly line at the Serum Institute in Pune, India, on July 10, 2020. The institute has paused trials on the vaccine after its partner AstraZeneca reported an unexplained illness in a study participant. Image Credit: NYT

MANILA: About 1,500 Filipinos participated in Chinese biotech company Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine Phase 3 trial in the UAE, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said.

Huang said the 1,500 Filipinos are part of the 30,000 volunteers who joined the trials launched in the UAE, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Thursday, quoting an embassy statement.

“Around 1,500 Filipinos among more than 30,000 volunteers have participated in the Phase-III clinical trial of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the UAE since June 23,” a statement from the Embassy said Wednesday, quoting Huang.

The UAE trial is the world’s first Phase-III clinical trial of a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine. Apart from UAE, Huang said trials of the same vaccine are also ongoing in Bahrain, Argentina, Peru, and Morocco and more, involving some 50,000 volunteers.

Vaccine still possible this year, despite trial pause: AstraZeneca

LONDON: (AFP) Drugs giant AstraZeneca on Thursday said a Covid-19 vaccine could still be available by as early as the end of this year, despite a randomised clinical trial in the UK being paused.

"We could still have a vaccine by the end of this year, early next year," the company's chief executive Pascal Soriot said, adding it depended on how fast regulators moved.

Brazil could launch Chinese vaccine this 2020: governor

SAO PAULO: Clinical trials in Brazil of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19 have shown "extremely positive" results, and a widespread vaccination campaign could begin as early as December, the governor of Sao Paulo state said.

Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in hard-hit Brazil, is one of six states helping to test the so-called CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech.

The vaccine produced an immune response in 98 percent of recipients over 60 years old, with no adverse side-effects reported so far, said Governor Joao Doria.

"The results have been extremely positive," he told a news conference.

"We will soon be able to immunize Brazilians in Sao Paulo and across the country with the CoronaVac vaccine.... The projected delivery date is in December this year."

Sinovac has partnered with a Brazilian public health research center, the Butantan Institute, to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine - the last step before regulatory approval.

The deal gives the institute the right to produce 120 million doses of the vaccine, according to officials. CoronaVac has gotten caught up in a political battle in Brazil, however.

Vaccine criticised

President Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration has tense relations with China, has criticized the vaccine, and lashed out at Doria, a leading opponent, for supposedly backing it.

The far-right president has instead allocated 1.9 billion reals ($360 million) to purchase another vaccine candidate, developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Brazil has the third-highest death toll in the pandemic after the United States and India, with more than 127,000 people killed and 4.1 million infections.

The South American country has emerged as a leading testing ground for vaccines. In the latest development, Brazilian medical diagnostics company Dasa and US vaccine-maker COVAXX announced a deal Wednesday to conduct Phase 2 and 3 trials of the latter's Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil. COVAXX, a subsidiary of US firm United Biomedical, plans to test the vaccine on at least 3,000 volunteers in Brazil.

Chinese vaccine trial in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Phase 3 clinical trial in Pakistan for a potential vaccine being developed by China's CanSino Biologics is expected to begin this month, according to officials running the trial.

The falling Covid-19 infection numbers in Pakistan will not affect the trial in Pakistan, said health officials. Islamabad's drug regulator last month gave the go-ahead for the country's first Phase 3 clinical trial for CanSino's candidate, Ad5-nCoV, which will be led by the government-run National Institute of Health (NIH) along with pharmaceutical company AJM - the local representative of CanSino.

"We are planning to launch the project on September 20, or at the latest within this month," Hassan Abbas Zaheer, who is heading the trial for AJM, told Reuters.

The Ad5-nCoV vaccine and placebo injections are due to be received in Pakistan next week. Daily positive cases in Pakistan peaked at more than 6,000 in June, but have since fallen sharply, with only 426 confirmed new cases detected on September 8 - taking its total to 299,659 and 6,359 deaths.

Zaheer said the low positive rates did not indicate Covid-19 was no longer present in the country, and the potential for people vaccinated in the trial to be infected was still adequate for testing their immunity. pakistan, a country of more than 220 million people, has been testing between 20,000 to 30,000 daily.

Russia starts giving new virus vaccine to volunteers in Moscow

MOSCOW: Russia began inoculating volunteers in Moscow with the country's new coronavirus vaccine, the capital's deputy mayor said. Russia announced last month that its vaccine, named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957, had already received approval.

"The first participants have already had the vaccination at clinics in the capital," Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova, responsible for social development, said in a statement.

The vaccine project is financed by Russia's sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya research institute in Moscow in coordination with the Russian defence ministry.

High-profile Russians have already been vaccinated, including President Vladimir Putin's daughter, nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the president would "inform you about it himself" if he decided to get vaccinated.

The Moscow city government website said 40,000 people from the capital can receive the vaccine, given in two doses with a 21-day interval. The site says they are taking part in a "post-registration study" of the vaccine.

Russian coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in early trials

None of the participants developed serious adverse reactions.

Trial data released weeks after Russia announced that it had approved its vaccine for the general population

A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed in Russia prompted an immune response and didn't cause serious adverse reactions in early trials, according to new data, LiveScience reported.