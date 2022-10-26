Match between New Zealand and Afghanistan has been abandoned without a ball being bowled. The rains, which began towards the end of the previous match between England and Ireland, continued to keep the players indoors with only a brief halt. Finally, the umpires decided to call off the match after several brief inspections due to the persistent rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Video: What happens when rain stops matches in T20 World Cup?
One match was rain affected, the other one completely washed out in Melbourne