No end in sight as rains continue

After a brief interruption, when the covers came off and the stage was set for an official inspection, the rains have returned and should now have an impact on the number of overs. It can no longer be a twenty-over game and more the delay, the more number of overs will be lost. Not a good news for cricket fans eagerly awaiting the contest.

Start of the match delayed by rain

The toss for the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand is delayed due to rains. Covers are still on the field and both teams must be waiting impatiently for the match to start.

New Zealand face tricky test against Afghanistan

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: New Zealand, after their first win over the trans-Tasman rivals and defending champions Australia, must be eager to continue their amazing run in the Twenty20 World Cup when they take on Afghanistan in the Group 2 clash in Melbourne on Tuesday.

It will be a contest between the New Zealand batters and the Afghanistan spinners, but the Kane Williamson-led team should have a slight edge as the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper must be aware of the strengths and weakness of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s ace in the spin pack.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson Image Credit: AFP