President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday met with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, on the sidelines of a ceremony honouring a number of international officials in recognition of their contributions to the success of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which was hosted by the UAE late last year.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives the President of the World Bank Group
Sheikh Mohamed and Ajay Banga discussed opportunities between UAE and the World Bank.