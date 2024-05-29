President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, on Wednesday witnessed the signing of a landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, paving the way for a new chapter of economic cooperation and mutual growth. The ceremony took place during Sheikh Mohamed's state visit to the Republic of Korea.
UAE, Korean Presidents witness Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signing
More agreements finalised in energy, infrastructure, technology, and other sectors