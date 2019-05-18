Friday Magazine celebrates 22 years

Over the past two decades, Friday Magazine has evolved constantly. But during all those years, one thing that has remained unchanged is keeping in mind readers’ tastes and sensibilities even while reflecting the community’s heart and soul. From offering a healthy mix of local and regional features to pushing boundaries with stories that have universal appeal, or dishing out self-help tips and home décor improvement ideas, Friday has packed in features that have the potential to make a difference in just about every area of life. If international celebrities have brushed shoulders with local heroes on the pages of Friday, we also never failed to shine the spotlight on lesser-known individuals, stars in their own rights, determined to give them a platform to showcase their talents and achievements. It's been 22 years. We look back to take inspiration as we look forward for more great reasons to celebrate!
 

