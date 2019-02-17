Daily Business Wrap - Pakistan looks to Saudi Arabia to shore up its finances

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman is set to arrive in Pakistan today, as the country hopes that it can resolve it's foreign reserve crisis with the help of its close allies in the kingdom. Bin Salman will travel with a 1,000-strong delegation to Pakistan, where he is expected to visit the $8 billion Gwarat refinery, which Saudi Arabia helped to build.Elsewhere, both Abu Dhabi and Dubai see major exhibitions kick off today, including the defence event Idex, and the food show Gulfood.

