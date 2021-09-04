His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai [R] and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces [L] Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

We are living in the UAE at the cusp of an exciting and unprecedented year as our homeland marks its golden jubilee and turns 50. Over these past five decades, this nation has shown that it embraces change, is adaptable, looks to the future with confidence and makes the most of exciting new developments and technologies for the betterment of all and the advancement of its society.

It comes as no surprise then that the UAE will launch 50 new national projects this month — and the first of those is scheduled to be unveiled on Sunday, September 5. Each year, after the summer holidays, the Government of the UAE generally sets out its plans for the following 12 months. With the special and significant anniversary on hand, the announcement of the upcoming 50 projects was tweeted by his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We will start the new season of government work in the UAE this year in a different way. After consulting with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, we will announce 50 national projects during September,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

No other nation has developed and progressed so far and as quickly as the UAE — a march of progressed eluded to by Sheikh Mohammed, who noted that “the UAE makes its future by itself”. The initial programme to be announced on Sep. 5 will just be the beginning. As the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai suggested, the UAE is overcoming the global coronavirus pandemic as it looks to the future and embraces opportunities for progress.

This 50 project initiative will provide an opportunity for everyone to participate and harness their knowledge and creativity in building a better and exciting future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted that the 50 new national projects will be announced this month, “extending our development journey for generations to come,” adding that “the people of the UAE are encouraged to take part, harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness so our nation can seize the opportunities of the future.”