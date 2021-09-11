Etisalat, Emirates Steel and TAQA are the first large national firms to join the National ICV Programme. Image Credit: Courtesy Etisalat

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) signed three separate memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Etisalat, Emirates Steel and TAQA, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, as the first three large national companies joining, to mark their commitment to the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme.

By joining the National ICV programme, which was officially launched by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, part of the first set of ‘Projects of the 50’, Etisalat, Emirates Steel and TAQA will now prioritize local ICV-certified suppliers above other entities bidding for commercial contracts.

The move is part of the UAE’s wider National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which seeks to increase the UAE industrial sector’s contribution to GDP to Dh300bn by 2031 through supporting companies producing goods and services in The Emirates to fortify local supply chains. It also contributes to the objectives of the Projects of the 50, a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development and establish its status as an ideal destination for talents and investors.

The signings were attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology.

The respective agreements were signed by Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, His Excellency Engineer Hatem Dowidar, CEO of Emirates Telecom Group, His Excellency Engineer Saeed Ghamran Al Rumaithi, CEO of Emirates Steel Industries Company, and Jassim Hussein Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.

“Today’s MoU signings mark an important next step for increasing the local content in the UAE’s industrial sector,” said Al Suwaidi. “As we continue building on the momentum of Operation 300bn, the National ICV Program will be a crucial enabler of localizing and fortifying our robust supply chains.

“Under today’s MoUs, Etisalat, Emirates Steel and TAQA will prioritize suppliers based in the UAE for their commercial tenders, to redirect spending on industrial projects to local companies and increase opportunities for growth in the local market.

The ICV Programme has a proven track record of success. First implemented on a local scale in 2018, the ICV Programme helped redirect Dh88 billion into the UAE’s industrial sector and created more than 2,000 jobs for Emiratis. It also stimulated entrepreneurship and innovation in the small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) sector.”

“TAQA continues remains committed to adding value to the local market. Our strategy to do this includes significant investments in Abu Dhabi, including, for example, investing an additional AED40 billion in the transmission and distribution of electricity and water by 2030,” said Jassim Thabet.

“Etisalat is proud to be a partner of MoIAT’s ICV Program, to be a vital contributor to achieving its goals in support of the national industrial sector and local investments, and to help localize products and services that play a key role in the supply chain,” said Eng. Hatem Dowidar.

Dowidar added: “Through its ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’ strategy, Etisalat is keen on contributing to the acceleration of local economic growth and providing locally advanced technologies and world-class digital solutions through national capacities to accelerate the digital transformation of all entities and industries.”

The MoUs with Etisalat, Emirates Steel, and TAQA add further impetus to MoIAT’s mission to propose and prepare policies, strategies, legislation, and programs that enhance local industrial content, generate in-country value and enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness.