Ramkumar Sarangapani (right), the Guinness World records holder for the Largest Pop Up Greetings Card with Akbar Saheb (left), the artist who designed the card. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Ramkumar Sarangapani, a Dubai resident and currently the holder of the highest number of Guinness World Records in the country, has broken the World’s Largest Pop up Greetings Card record on the occasion of 15th Accession Day of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This is Sarangapani’s 19th world record, which makes him the highest holder presently not only in the region but also in India.

The World’s largest Pop up Greetings Card is 100 times bigger than the regular pop up greetings card and features a collage of Sheikh Mohammed’s paintings created by celebrated Dubai-based artist Akbar Saheb over the last 25 years.

With a closed surface area of 8.20 square metres, it broke the previous record of 6.729 square metres set by Hong Kong. At 4 metres long and 2.05 metres wide, the card’s outer cover is the winning bid of Expo 2020 painting created by Saheb in 2013 whereas the inside of the card and pop up is a collage of various paintings of Sheikh Mohammed made by him since 1996.

Commenting on the new record, Sarangapani said, “I had been working on this for the last six months and was waiting for the most opportune time to break this record to make it very special for the nation. And there couldn’t have been a more auspicious occasion than the 15th Accession Day of Sheikh Mohammed while I also dedicate this to the 50th anniversary year of UAE’s formation.

“The visionary ruler of Dubai is an inspiration and motivation for many across the world and I am proud to be living in a place like Dubai which is considered among the best cities in the world. I salute the spirit of the nation which is always determined to achieve newer milestones thus encouraging its people to think big and strive for the best.”

Collaboration

To bring the idea to fruition, Sarangapani connected with Akbar Saheb, famous for his royal paintings featuring UAE’s rulers and requested his permission to use the paintings for designing the World’s largest Pop up Greetings card. To his surprise, Saheb not only accepted the proposal but even agreed to personally design the entire card, which made it extraordinary.