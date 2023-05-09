WebBeds, one of the world’s leading providers of accommodation and ground product distribution services to the travel industry, has signed a strategic partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) at the Arabian Travel Market 2023.

WebBeds will promote Ras Al Khaimah to its global network of 44,000+ travel distributors focusing on key travel partners in multiple source markets globally. Travel agencies and wholesalers booking on WebBeds’ platforms, Sunhotels and Destinations of the World (DOTW), will be presented with relevant destination information and special offers all year round with emphasis on driving demand during the summer season.

Amr Ezzeldin, WebBeds President – Middle East and Africa, says, “We’re pleased to be working with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to promote Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination, which offers experiences, services and accommodation that set the standard for travellers seeking something special. Our global network of travel distributors puts us in a unique position to help Ras Al Khaimah access a worldwide travel trade audience and our strength in the MEA and GCC means we can target 8,500+ travel agency partners in key regional source markets with great rates for their customers during the summer season.”

Iyad Rasbey, Vice President, Destination Tourism Development at RAKTDA, says: “We are delighted to partner with one of the leading OTAs in the region and leverage their vast global network of travel partners. This partnership will play a vital role in driving awareness of our destination and attracting more visitors from our key and emerging markets.”

Known as the Nature Emirate for its unique topography and geodiversity, Ras Al Khaimah offers a myriad of authentic, diverse and inspiring experiences for every kind of traveler – perfect for those looking for adventure, nature, family fun and more. The destination was recognized by Time magazine as one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022 and CNN Travel’s best destinations to visit in 2023.

Launched in 2013, WebBeds is one of the world’s leading providers of accommodation and ground product distribution services to the travel industry. It sources content from travel suppliers, aggregates and merchandises that content in the WebBeds platform, then distributes it to its global network of travel trade clients, who sell to the travelling public.

WebBeds offers access to online travel agencies, retail travel agents, corporate travel managers, tour operators, wholesalers, tourism boards, super apps, DMC’s, group providers, airlines and more. One also gets to access the company’s huge global inventory of more than 430,000 hotels (comprising 31,000+ direct contracted independent hotels, 62,000+ direct contracted chain hotels and 70+ integrated third-party providers) through market-leading, trade-only booking websites or via simple and seamless API connectivity. In addition to hotel product, clients can also book over 18,000 transfer services in 1,1,90 destinations along with thousands of guided excursions and tickets for attractions.

The brand’s supplier partners include global hotel chains, independent hotels, apartments, resorts, attractions, transfer and sightseeing companies and more. They all benefit from our global distribution network of over 44,000 travel companies in more than 139 source markets and are supported by a local dedicated point of contact focused on ensuring WebBeds delivers value, choice, expertise and an unrivalled level of service.

WebBeds operates globally through four geographic regions — Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA (Middle East and Africa) and Americas — with over 1,500 travel professionals working in 120 cities across 50 countries worldwide. WebBeds also operates specialist brands JacTravel DMC and Umrah Holidays International. JacTravel DMC provides tailor-made travel arrangements for offline FIT and groups traveling to the UK, Ireland and key mainland European destinations to the international travel trade. Umrah Holidays International is a genuine pioneer, providing online pilgrimage travel services to travel agencies worldwide.

WebBeds is a division of Webjet Limited (ASX: WEB), an ASX 200 listed company (ASX: WEB), is a global travel business that enables travel the world over through our market leading travel brands supported by our travel technology businesses.

Our digital travel brands, spanning both wholesale and retail markets, include WebBeds, the second largest B2B travel wholesaler in the world; Webjet, the market leading Online Travel Agency in Australia and New Zealand, and GoSee, a global motorhome and car rental e-commerce site.

Our travel business is supported by the smart technology we build and invest in that differentiates our offerings and makes booking and transacting travel better. This includes Trip Ninja, providing complex travel itinerary automation technology to digital travel businesses globally; and Rezchain, the travel industry’s first blockchain-based hotel booking verification technology, along with investments in ROOMDEX and LockTrip. Find out more about Webjet Limited on www.webjetlimited.com

All about RAKTDA: Making RAK the new tourism hub

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.