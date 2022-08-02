Dubai: Cloudy weather is expected in many parts of the UAE again today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): " [The weather will be] Dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation eastward, extending to some internal and southern areas.
The NCM has warned motorists to be cautious on UAE roads and requested people to avoid travelling to areas that are prone to floods.
However, the weather will be quite hot. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be recorded at 46°C, today.
Temperature highs in coastal areas will be between 39 to 44°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 41 to 46°C, and 27 to 32°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM alerted that dusty weather conditions are expected due to strong winds at times. "Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, fresh and strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand."
Relative himidity will hit 75 to 80 per cent in internal and coastal areas. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman Sea.