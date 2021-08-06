It's raining in parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology, on Friday evening, shared videos of rains in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the NCM, moderate to heavy rainfall was reported over the two emirates flooding valleys and low-lying areas. The weather bureau also issued a warning to motorists to stay away from areas prone to flooding.
The NCM issued a yellow and orange weather alert for convective clouds. According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah by afternoon. The weather bureau told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations were conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere.
Rainy and cloudy weather is expected to continue till 8pm tonight.