Dubai: Heavy to moderate rain hit parts of Dubai and Al Ain on Thursday afternoon. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and orange alerts, warning of more rain in the areas.
The NCM said: "[The weather will be] Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation by afternoon over some Eastern and Southern areas."
The NCM has warned motorists to be cautious on UAE roads and requested people to avoid travelling to areas that are prone to floods.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), also issued an alert asking motorists to drive carefully on UAE roads.
Despite cloudy weather, the temperatures will continue to be high, the NCM said. Today, the maximum temperature recorded across the country was 47.2°C in Ajman at 2pm.
The NCM forecast that the weather on Friday will be fair to partly cloudy. There is probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon, extending to some southern areas. These clouds might be associated with rain, the NCM added.