Dust and sand is expected to hinder visibility on the roads, drivers warned

Rain in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, April 28. Image Credit: Instagram/@storm_ae

UAE: Heavy rains were reported in parts of the UAE including Ras Al khaimah, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman on Wednesday afternoon.

Videos of the showers circulated on social media.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times.

“Some areas are under dusty and windy conditions that are associated with convective clouds,” a NCM official told Gulf News.

“Most of the UAE is under effect of low pressure coming from the northwest, due to which clouds are developing and turning into convective clouds associated with rain. Showers are expected in scattered areas, over Abu Dhabi, Dubai and northern emirates,” he added.

According to a NCM official, cloud seeding operations were conducted earlier on Wednesday to enhance the amount of rain over the UAE.

Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, especially over coastal areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The winds are expected to get strong as cloud activity progresses. The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility, the NCM official warned.

Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

The NCM has also issued an alert regarding rough conditions at sea due to the winds. So be careful if you are planning any activities around the beach soon.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, with skies likely to continue to be partly cloudy to cloudy.