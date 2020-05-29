An increase in humidity is expected at night and early morning on Saturday, causing mist

High humidity leads to fog and mist formation, drivers need to be extremely careful or avoid driving until the fog clears up. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a warm day with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the skies across the emirates are going to be clear to partly cloudy.

Clouds are expected to form in eastern and southern regions, like Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, which may become convective by the afternoon.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 32 °C with partly cloudy skies.

The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and Saturday morning which can cause mist to form.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during daytime. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.