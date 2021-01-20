Sea state will be slight to moderate

UAE motorists beware as dense foggy conditions continues to envelop Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and other emirates.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be foggy over the coastal and internal areas by morning becoming fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. There is fog formation over Mohamed bin Zayed city in Abu Dhabi, Al Maha in Dubai, Maydaq in Fujairah, Al Manama in Ajman, and Al Ghayl in Ras Al Khaimah. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during foggy conditions on the roads.

NCM has stated that indoor humidity is around 60 per cent while in general the humidity level is at 78 per cent today. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C. NCM has reported a dew point at 13 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 28 °C. And, the lowest will be between 8 and 12 °C.

Here are some driving tips from RoadSafetyUAE:

The golden rule- Visibility DOWN: Attention UP - Slow DOWN - Distance UP!

The 5 top tips are:

• Adjust your speed so you can always stop within the line of visibility ... Slow down!

• Concentrate and do not get distracted by your passengers, your phone or other things

• Increase the distance from the 3 seconds in good weather to a minimum of 5 seconds – you must be able to stop within the distance of visibility!

• Turn on the lights: low beam head lights, front and rear fog lights (no hazard lights!)

• Care for others, especially for weaker traffic participants like motor cycle drivers, bicycle riders and pedestrians