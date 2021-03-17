UAE residents can expect a pleasant day across the Emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times Northward, with a rise in temperatures.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30km/h.
Current temperature in Dubai is 34 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 39 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.