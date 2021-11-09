It will be more rain and cloudy skies for the UAE today, the National Center of Meteorology has said. According to the daily weather forecast: "Cloudy to partly cloudy over some areas and, some convective clouds will appear during day times, especially over northern, western and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall.
Heavy downpours with strong winds were recorded in parts of the UAE yesterday. Temperatures tend to decrease gradually in the day.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 29 and 32°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 12-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-30°C, and 17-25°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Humidity will be moderate at 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent, and 60-75 per cent in the internal areas.
The NCM has issued yellow and orange alerts due to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf.
The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.