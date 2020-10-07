UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 22 and 26 °C.