reader picture weather
Dubai skyline Image Credit: Rajivkumar Birajdar/Gulf News reader
Also in this package

UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair in general and partly cloudy by the afternoon eastward. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal areas.

SEE MORE

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

ncm
Sea state Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 30 °C.