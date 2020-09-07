Photos: All wooden 'Sanctuary of Truth' Hindu-Buddhist temple and museum in Pattaya
Temple is filled with elements from Thai, Hindu, Buddhist, Chinese, and Khmer traditions
The exterior of the all wooden Sanctuary of Truth Hindu-Buddhist temple and museum in Pattaya.
Inspired by the Thai temples in Ayutthaya, the building was designed by Thai businessman Lek Viriyaphan.
It is decorated with ornamentation from the Thai, Hindu, Buddhist, Chinese, and Khmer traditions.
The family statue with the portraits of the Thai businessman Lek Viriyaphan, who designed the temple, and his wife Prapai Viriyaphan.
The construction started in 1981 and is not expected to be finished until 2025.
Workers carving elements.
Wooden carvings in the workshop.
Workers carving elements for the temple.
The interior of the all wooden temple.
The all wooden Sanctuary of Truth Hindu-Buddhist temple and museum in Pattaya
The interior of the all wooden temple and museum.
The four-faced Brahma statue on the rooftop of the all wooden Sanctuary of Truth Hindu-Buddhist temple and museum.
