Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

On Sunday, and for the rest of the week, we can expect hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy weather with temperatures rising up to 42 degrees Celsius in the UAE.

Weather forecasters say there is also a probability of some light rainfall over the eastern mountains and some moderate to fresh winds, causing blowing dust at times.

The temperatures in Abu Dhabi today range between 28 to 42 degrees C, the highest temperature of the seven emirates. It is mostly sunny with lower humidity levels between 15 to 45 per cent.

Dubai will be mostly sunny with a low of 32 and a high of 41 degrees Celsius. So be careful if you are outside by noon, as it will be the hottest between 12pm and 3pm. The air is will also feel quite dry, as humidity is low between 10 to 40 per cent.

Sharjah and Ajman will feel slightly cooler with a low of 29 and a high of 38, however, humidity is higher there at around 55 per cent.

The further up north you go, the lower the temperatures become.

Ras Al Khaimah and Um Al Quwain are cooler with a low of 24 degrees and a high of 35 degrees Celsius. The sky is also cloudier, winds are stronger and there is a possibility of some light rain.

The most eastern emirate of Fujairah has a low of 25 degrees and a high of 32 degrees Celsius. Fujairah, however has the highest humidity percentage at up to 85 per cent, and it is expected to rain lightly.

The lowest temperature recorded today is at Jebel Jais, where it ranges between 22 to 29 degrees Celsius, with an average of 25 degrees Celsius.

As we head into later hours of the day, the temperatures will drop and the winds will pick up slightly at an average of 25 km per hour in the internal cities, and 30km per hour in the mountain regions.