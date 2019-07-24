Motorists were urged to be careful while driving due to poor visibility

A dusty and hot weather. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Be careful while driving today, warned the weather bureau, as poor visibility on the roads in some parts of the UAE is expected due to winds causing dust and sand to blow.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, along with partly cloudy conditions, dust and sand will be filling up the skies.

This is due to winds that are expected to repeatedly blow throughout the day, at a speed of 18-30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

Fog and mist can hinder visibility on the road, drivers are urged to take necessary precautions.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 36- 45°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 29 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.