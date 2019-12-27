Dubai: Cloud cover is expected to increase, making temperatures favourable for outdoor activities.
Enjoy your Friday by going for a road trip or having a picnic as the National Center of Meteorology has stated that residents can expect an increase in cloud cover over some parts of the UAE .
The Arabian Sea is expected to be moderate so if you’re heading towards the coast, be alert.
Temperatures across the emirates are between 14°C to 19°C.
The lowest recorded temperature was 5°C at Rakhna.
If you’re heading outdoors in the day or in the evening, we advise residents to carry something warm as a precaution.