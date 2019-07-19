Humidity levels are also expected to increase by night

File picture: A resident protect herself from the sun on a hot and humid afternoon in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Also in this package A critical time for our planet

Dubai: UAE residents, if you’re heading towards Fujairah this weekend, you can expect light rainfall in some areas.

Step outside with an umbrella as the daily weather forecast by the National Centre Of Meteorology states that it will be partly cloudy in general with a chance of rain towards the East, near Fujairah by afternoon.

Additionally, you can expect high humidity levels on Friday between 80per cent to 85 per cent. If you’re heading outdoors, we advise you to wear light materials to avoid feeling hotter in this weather.

Winds will be blowing over some parts of the country at a speed of 25km/h to 30km/h and can go up to 45km/h. These winds might carry some dust with them, which could hamper visibility.

The lowest recorded temperature was 23.5°C; and current temperatures are between 30 to 35 °C.