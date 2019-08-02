According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be fair in general. Adding to favourable weather is a slight decrease in the per cent of relative humidity. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: If you’re planning on heading outdoors on Friday, the weather might be favourable as residents can expect an increase in cloud cover today (August 2, 2019).

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be fair in general. Adding to favourable weather is a slight decrease in the per cent of relative humidity.

Humidity levels will be 50 per cent in Dubai, and 45 per cent in Sharjah. Abu Dhabi residents can expect higher levels of humidity, predicted to be close to 80 per cent, especially at night and early Saturday morning.

Additionally, the NCM issued a yellow warning for residents to watch out for fog formation in some internal parts of the county.

Strong winds will also blow over some parts of the country in the day, at a speed of 18 to 30 km/h.

Strong winds can carry dust with it, which can affect visibility. If you’re going for a road trip, drive carefully and check the weather forecast before heading outside.