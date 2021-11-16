NCM issues weather warning for unstable weather and rough seas over the next three days

It rained on Friday night over parts of the Sharjah, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for residents for convective cloud formation, which may bring rain in parts of the country. Image Credit: NCM

Get ready for cloudy weather and rainfall in some parts of the UAE in the coming days. The National Center of Meteorology has issued a weather warning alerting of unstable weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the nothern and eastern Emirates.

Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah, and Umm al-Quwain are likely to recieve scattered rainfall in the coming days.

An NCM official told Gulf News: "The country is expected a weather fluctuations during this period, as the country is affected by a surface low pressure from the east, accompanied by an upper air low pressure extending from the west, a humid western air current, and humid eastern winds.

"With the presence of the eastern mountains, clouds will form in the east and north of the country."

On Wednesday, it is expected that some local convective clouds will develop over some eastern regions like Fujairah, with a probability of rain.

The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formations over the country to conduct cloud seeding operations and maximise rainfall over the UAE. The NCM official confirmed that cloud seeding flights will be dispatched in the coming days as well, depending on the convective clouds formation.

"On Thursday and Friday, the amount of clouds increases at intervals in separate areas of the eastern and northern areas, the islands and the sea, with the chance of rain continuing," according to the NCM.

Moderate winds are also expected on Thursday and Friday. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds speed 15–25 reaching 40km/hr, especially [in the regions] with the clouds."

The sea will be moderate may become rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, the NCM added.