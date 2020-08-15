Weather will be mostly sunny across the UAE today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “sunny to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast during the morning, with the chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas by afternoon, may be associated with some rainfall.”
Winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow across the country through the day.
The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand.”
A warm breeze is expected at a speed of 18-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 43 – 47 °C in internal areas, 39 – 44°C in coastal areas, and 35 – 39°C in mountainous areas.
Humidity will be high in the UAE with 70-85 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 60-80 percent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.