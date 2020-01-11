A taxi stuck on the under pass on Beirut Street near Qusais Police station on the way to Airport Tunnel. Image Credit: Sankha Kar / Gulf News

The UAE woke up to water-logged streets on Saturday morning after heavy rains last night. Cloudy and rainy weather is expected to continue today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology's daily forecast: "Continuity of rainfall, especially over the Northern, Eastern, and some coastal and internal areas. The number of clouds will decrease gradually by evening."

Areas that will see rainfall include Eastern parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, the Jais mountains, Umm Al Quwain and the islands in the northeastern regions of the country.

A weather forecaster from the NCM explained the reason for the current weather. He said: "Since Thursday, cold air is descending towards the UAE from the western region and the Red Sea. Right now both the upper air and surface have low pressure. And, when the cold air mass reaches the UAE and there is low pressure, it helps to generate clouds. The situation will remain the same until Saturday evening, and then calm down. However, there will be scattered rain on Sunday also."

These clouds that are moving over the country are being cloud seeded by the weathermen to enhance rainfall over the country.