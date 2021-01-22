Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Heading outdoors? Don’t forget your sweaters as there will be a significant drop in temperatures across the UAE, today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the skies will be partly cloudy at times. It will be cold at night especially over the internal areas and mountains.”

Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM has warned that there will be dust particles suspended in the air.

This will reduce horizontal visibility in the western part of Abu Dhabi, extending to the rest of the country.

Strong winds are also expected across the country. “Some moderate to northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 20–35 km/hr, reaching 55 km/hr,” the NCM said.

Winds will become strong at times over the sea.

The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 21 and 26°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 08-12°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-24°C, and 11-16°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be at 60-80 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

The unstable weather will continue possibly until next week.

Planning a beach trip for the weekend? The NCM has put out a warning for rough seas along the UAE coastline, and advised people to be cautious when going out into sea.

The weather bureau has said that the sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman sea.

“Rough seas with wave height 5–7/8 feet offshore areas of the Oman sea, until 1pm today”, according to the NCM.