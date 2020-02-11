Cloud seeding missions also carried out to enhance the clouds that passed over the UAE

Dark clouds loom over Dubai. Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

It's raining again in many parts of the UAE including parts of Dubai, Jebel Ali, and Umm Al Quwain. The National Center of Meteorology shared reports of rain from across the country on their social media channels.

Other parts of the UAE including Sharjah are experiencing strong winds with skies remaining wholly overcast.

A National Center of Meteorology official told Gulf News that some cloud seeding missions were conducted on Tuesday after clouds were seen moving over the country. The weather bureau has also confirmed that teams are on standby for more cloud seeding missions, if clouds are seen passing over the country.

There is a dip in temperatures across the country, according to the NCM: "The highest temperature recorded over the country today was 27.7 °C in Um Azimul at 04:15pm."

Strong winds over the seas are causing dust to blow to coastal and internal areas. An orange alert has been issue warning about rough seas along the UAE's coastline.

A warning was posted on the NCM website: "Fresh to strong winds with rough to very sea in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 10ft from 3am Tuesday till 9pm on Thursday afternoon."

According to the weather forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday will be cold and windy too.