Enjoying a windy, cold weather at Sharjah Beach. Picture is for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the UAE today, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Temperatures are similar to last week. The maximum temperatures in the country will be 25-29°C in internal areas, 24-27 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 12-18 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 31.9 °C in Al Shawamekh at 03.15pm.

However, weathermen have alerted that winds at a speed of 15-25km/h going up to a maximum of 35km/h might kick up some dust in exposed areas.

According to the daily weather forecast: "moderate Southeasterly to Southerly winds, freshening at times by morning and may cause blowing dust over some exposed areas". If you are heading outdoors, it's advisable to be prepared for dusty weather conditions. For those with outdoor plans in the evening, it's best to have some warm clothing at hand.

Relative humidity across the country will be moderate between 40-60 percent going up to a maximum of 80 per cent in the coastal regions and 75 in the internal areas of the country.

Beachgoers can enjoy the day, the sea along the UAE's coastline will also be moderate. No warnings were issued.

Chances of rainfall in the coming week

According to the NCM's weather forecast for Sunday, January 5, you can expect the week to start with "partly cloudy becoming cloudy by afternoon with a chance of rainfall especially over islands and some coastal, Northern and eastern areas."