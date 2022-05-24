Dusty conditions engulfed the UAE and the weather bureau issued a red alert due to reduced visibility on the roads on Tuesday.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued warnings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, parts of Dubai and Sharjah because of strong winds blowing dust into the air.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads as dusty conditions hindered visibility. In a social media post, they warned residents to not be distracted by their phones and avoid taking videos of the weather.
Visibility reduced to less than 1,000 metres due to the dust, according to an official from the NCM. Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –35 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
Such conditions are expected all week, according to a statement by the NCM. On Wednesday dusty and hazy skies are expected with a decrease in temperatures.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog formation.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach this week as the sea is expected to be “rough” due to the wind, according to a statement by the NCM. Such conditions are expected till Friday.