Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to be cautious due to the low visibility during. It has also warned motorists not be distracted by taking any videos or using their phone while driving.
On Twitter, the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a yellow alert for blowing dust and sand. Caused by winds with speeds reaching up to 40 km/hr, it could reduce horizontal visibility to less than 2,000 metres at times over some exposed areas.
The authorities have also reminded drivers to remain vigilant and maintain a safe distance between vehicles. Residents should be extra careful when planning outdoor activities.