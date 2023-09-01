Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE will see a slight decrease today, according the Met office. Some parts of the UAE will recieve scattered rainfall today.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in today's weather forecast, said that the weather across the UAE will be generally sunny and partly cloudy.
"Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, maybe some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon, with a decrease in temperatures," the NCM said.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which are formed due to an increase in the surface temperature. They rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. The NCM monitors these clouds forming over the country to see if they are rain-bearing and dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.
Maximum temperatures in coastal parts of the country will be 38 to 42°C today. Meanwhile internal areas, where temperatures tend to be higher, will see highs of 42 to 46°C.
Humidity is expected to increase by night hitting 90 per cent in many areas, and remain high till early hours on Saturday morning. This will cause "a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas," according to the NCM.
Light to moderate winds at times may cause blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.