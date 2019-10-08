It’s been raining all week. Residents can also watch out for rough sea conditions

According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloudy cover will increase over some parts of the country and this can lead to rainfall. File picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, we have good news! Be alert as rainy weather is expected to continue today, October 8.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloudy cover will increase over some parts of the country and this can lead to rainfall.

There have been reports of rain reported over areas in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, this week so take precautions before heading outside.

We have a picture gallery showcasing yesterday’s rain across the country, so log on to gulfnews for the full report.

Additionally, the NCM issued a yellow warning for residents to be careful of rough sea conditions. Humidity levels are high and will be between 70 to 75 per cent.

Temperatures will be between 38-40 °C.