Dubai: After three days of rain in the UAE, light showers are expected again on Tuesday in some parts of the country, the met office told Gulf News on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy conditions prevailed across the UAE, especially in the southern part of the country. Heavy rain was reported in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi on Monday evening.
Earlier in the day, moderate to heavy rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi such as Mina Zayed, as well as Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Light rain was recorded in southern parts of Dubai such as Jebel Ali.
Abu Dhabi Police had warned drivers to be careful on the roads due to rainy weather. In a social media post, they asked residents to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Cloud activity is expected to continue throughout the day, with a chance of light rain later in the evening.
Such conditions are expected on Tuesday as well, with light, scattered rain expected in the south and east of the UAE, such as parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, an NCM official told Gulf News. The cloud activity is expected to decrease gradually.
UAE residents can expect highs of 41 to 45 °C in internal areas, 39 to 42 °C in coastal areas and 28 to 33 °C in mountainous areas.
The convective cloud formation is also causing strong winds, rough seas and dusty conditions across the country, the NCM official said.
The winds are expected to blow at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.