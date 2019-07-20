Along with chances of rain, temperatures and humidity will be high

Dubai: Planning to go outdoors today? You might want to pack an umbrella.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, today’s skies will be looking partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds forming in the eastern, like Fujairah, and southern, like Abu Dhabi, regions of the UAE.

These may maybe be associated with some rainfall.

Along with chances of precipitation, the temperatures are also expected to increase.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 40- 45°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 31 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.

The humidity is likely to increase at night and early morning tomorrow, July 21. High humidity levels are expected to cause mist and fog formation, especially in internal and coastal areas towards the north of the UAE.

Fog and mist can hinder visibility on the road; drivers are urged to take necessary precautions.

Throughout the day, light to moderate amount of winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.