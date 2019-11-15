A man walks with umbrella when it rained in Sharjah. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: Rain and thunderstorms are expected next week as a low pressure system brings unstable weather conditions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday.

From Friday to Monday the country will be affected by a “surface low pressure associated with weak extension of the upper air low pressure trough”, this will increase clouds over coastal and northern areas, read an NCM statement.

“This will be accompanied by towering clouds and a chance of rain and fresh winds causing dust and sand storms and moderate to rough sea conditions.”

The statement added that from Tuesday to Sunday, it is expected that the low pressure system will deepen in the upper atmosphere. The system will be accompanied by a cold air mass associated with clouds moving from the west. Convective clouds will form with rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning at times over scattered areas.

Wind is also expected to be fresh to strong causing dust and sand to blow up and rough sea conditions.