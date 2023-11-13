Dubai: Get your umbrellas out! More rain is expected in the UAE this week according to a weather forecast released by the Met Office on Monday.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that overcast skies and rainy weather are expected in the country from Wednesday, November 15, till Saturday, November 18.

According to the NCM, this weather situation will be caused because "the country is affected by a surface low pressure system from the Red Sea with an extension of upper air trough accompanied by a jet stream from the West and cold air mass with clouds flowing from the west accompanied by convective clouds over scattered areas associated with rainfall."

Weather forecast from November 15 to 18 in the UAE. Image Credit: ncm.ae

Convective clouds typically look like cotton balls piled on top of each other, carry rain, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.

On Wednesday, clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon with a chance of some convective clouds formation.

The amount of clouds will increases gradually by night over the sea and islands with probability of rainfall.

On Thursday and Friday, the trough will deepen in the upper air resulting an increase in the amount of rainy clouds across the country.

Convective clouds will form in the "Northern, Eastern and coastal areas, associated with rainfall of different intensities and clouds gradually decrease by Friday night", the NCM added.

On Saturday, weather across the UAE will be partly cloud with a probability of overcast skies and rainfall in the eastern parts of the country.

Temperatures will also see a decrease this week. On Monday morning, the lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 9.9°C in Raknah (Al Ain), as per the NCM.

Light to moderate Northeasterly winds, will become strong at times especially in areas where clouds form, causing blowing dust and sand.