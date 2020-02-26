Dubai: Be careful while driving today as poor visibility on the roads in some parts of the UAE is expected due to winds causing dust and sand to blow.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, along with partly cloudy conditions, dust and sand will be filling up the skies.
This is due to winds that are expected to repeatedly blow throughout the day, at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
A yellow alert has been issued in internal areas, especially in Abu Dhabi, due to the windy and dusty conditions that are expected to last until around 8pm today.
Skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures expected. Temperatures across the country are expected to be in the low 30s.
The NCM also issued a warning about rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf due to the wind. UAE residents were urged to be on the lookout if they are planning for outdoor activities near the sea. The Oman Sea is expected to be moderately calm.