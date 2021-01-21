Clouds over Dubai's Al Safa area Image Credit: Evangeline Elsa/Gulf News

Dubai: As water heavy clouds passed over Dubai on Thursday evening, the National Center of Meteorology has also warned of strong winds and dusty weather conditions near coastal areas.

The NCM issued a yellow and orange alert, warning rough conditions off the UAE coast. The seas are expected to be rough till Friday afternoon, gradually getting calm, NCM said.

If you are planning to head to the beach, be careful as conditions on the Arabian Sea are very rough, with wave heights exceeding 9 feet. The Oman Sea is also expected to be rough.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies are looking hazy across the UAE, especially in the west, like in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, due to the northwesterly wind.

UAE residents, especially those suffering from allergies, must take precautions as dusty conditions prevail through the evening. A representative from the NCM said that the speed of the wind is expected to reach 60 km/h today at times, carrying sand and dust across the country. Similar weather conditions are expected through the weekend because of strong winds.

However, no rain is expected. “The wind is also carrying low clouds into the cities, however, the probability of rain is little to none,” the official said.

The wind is expected to remain till Friday evening, gradually changing into northeasterly, from the east of the country, like the emirate of Fujairah.

"Gradually the northeasterly winds will blow throughout the UAE reaching a speed of 45 km/h. Hazy conditions are expected to remain throughout the weekend," he added.