Dubai: The northern emirates saw light rainfall on Monday morning as temperatures dropped to lows of 14 °C, with a chance of a few more showers expected for the rest of the week.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said there is currently an extension of a surface trough lies over the Western and southern parts of the country, accompanied with an upper ridge of high pressure.
The forecast for Monday was generally cloudy and hazy at times, with a fall in temperatures. Moderate to strong Northwesterly winds, which will be especially strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust over exposed areas.
Parts of the country along the coast witnessed rain, including Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Dibba-Fujairah.
Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 7-11 °C in the mountain region, 12-16 °C in internal areas and 14-18 °C along coastal and island areas.
“Moderate to strong northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h at times. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough with clouds in the Oman Sea,” said the NCM.
The NCM issued a weather warning as strong 46 km/h winds will blow dust and sand over exposed areas, reducing visibility to less than 1,500 metres.
The winds will also become stronger offshore, as the 55 km/h winds will bring about waves as high as 7 feet.
The weather for the next three days will see fluctuations with a slight increase in temperatures on Tuesday, with a chance of some rain by Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.
By Friday, rainfall will affect northern and eastern parts of the UAE, accompanied with winds of 20-30 km/h that may reach up to 45 km/h at times.