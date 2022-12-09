Dubai: It's a perfect start to the weekend with partly cloudy skies in the UAE and a gradual decrease in temperatures. On Friday morning, the National Center of Meteorology issued a weather forecast for cloudy weather and rain in some parts of the country.
According to the weather bureau, today's weather will be "partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some convective cloud formation over some Eastern, coastal areas and islands Westwards associated with rainfall."
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which are formed due to an increase in the surface temperature. They rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.
Scattered rainfall is likely to hit parts of Fujairah, Al Ain, and surrounding areas, by afternoon.
Temperatures also saw a decrease today. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 11°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 5.15am.
Maximum temperatures across the country will be between 27°C to 30°C, except in the mountains, where the weather will be cooler. Humidity will be slightly high around 70 to 85 percent in internal and coastal areas.
The NCM added: "Light to moderate winds will become relatively strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust during daytime."
It's best to avoid beach trips today as the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea, the NCM warned.