Residents take time to exercise during a chilly foggy morning at the Jumeirah Open beach in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE: Will it rain in the UAE today? It just might.

And it does look and feel like the cooler clime is finally setting in the UAE, with the minimum temperature at 21.6 °C in Al Raknah in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloud cover will increase over parts of the UAE, which can become convective by afternoon.

The sea will be rough off the northwestern part of the country.

Convective clouds are associated with rainfall so we advise you to carry an umbrella as a precaution.

The relative humidity will also increase at night and early morning tomorrow, Monday.

The per cent of humidity is expected to be 70 to 80 per cent. High levels of humidity can cause residents to feel stuffy, so wear lighter materials to beat the heat.