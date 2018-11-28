"The assigning by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of November 30th as the Commemoration Day is an indication of the paramount importance of martyrdom in the Emirati culture. It's the day when the first Emirati citizen in the modern era gave his life for the sake of his homeland and its national gains. A day observed on the eve of our celebration of the establishment of our Union to echo the values of patriotism and belonging that our dignified martyrs embodied, in defending the dignity and preserve the glory of their homeland. A day that inculcates the values of righteousness and justice, and the principles of opposition to oppression that our martyrs steadfastly upheld.