Dubai: The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), under the umbrella of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has launched its annual Ramadan campaign to provide drinking water in mosques and iftar tents during Ramadan. This is done in partnership with Mai Dubai and in cooperation with 14 local charities. For the second consecutive year, Suqia’s Ramadan campaign spans different countries around the world in cooperation with the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment.